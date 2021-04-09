Pete Buttigieg and President Biden try to improve road infrastructure

You've probably noticed by now, the roads are getting busier as more people decide to venture outside.
In an attempt to make those roads smoother President Biden is rolling out a major new initiative.
You've probably noticed by now, the roads are getting busier as more people decide to venture outside.
In an attempt to make those roads smoother President Biden is rolling out a major new initiative.
Congress is back in business Monday, and President Biden's infrastructure plan will be a top focus for lawmakers. CBS News'..
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says President Biden’s new infrastructure plan will create jobs and make America..