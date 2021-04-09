LinkedIn says it has not been hacked even though data from about half-a-billion users has been posted for sale online.
The company says the post was made on a website popular with hackers.
LinkedIn says it has not been hacked even though data from about half-a-billion users has been posted for sale online.
The company says the post was made on a website popular with hackers.
BP and LinkedIn reach settlements, Trump Hotel chain is hacked and McDonald rolls out all-day breakfast. CBS News Moneywatch's Jill..