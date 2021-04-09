Adult Detention Center offers vaccines to detainees

Fleming.

For the first time covid vaccines are being offered and given to olmsted county adult detention center detainees..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from the rochester government center with why the center says it's important to provide access within the facility.

Jessica.

Amy and katie ?

"* if you think of the close living quarters at the detention center..

Similar to a group home..

It's understandabl e the detention center wants to avoid a positive case that can quickly spread.

However, because of guidelines and vaccine availability ?

"* the first time the jail populations has been able to get vaccinated is this week.

I'm told 19 out of nearly 75 detainees signed up to receive a dose of the johnson and johnson vaccine.

Captain of operations macey tesmer says since not all staff members are vaccinated ?*- there's a risk an employee will bring the virus into the center and cause an outbreak.

< this is a congregate living facility just like a nursing home would be so if we had a detainee that made it to a general population unit that was covid positive that person could infect up to 20 or 30 other people and then we'd have a pretty significant outbreak.> the center also had to wait for public health to receive the j & j vaccine since it's one dose..

As some inmates will no longer be in the facility in a couple weeks and follow?

"*ups would be more difficult.

Live in thank you jessica.

The center hopes to offer another round of vaccinations in the future but will again have to wait for