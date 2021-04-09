NASA Will Attempt To Fly Aircraft On Mars

NASA is gearing up for a historic flight.
For the first time ever, the space agency will attempt to fly an aircraft on another planet; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.
NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is two days away from making humanity's first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft..
Ingenuity is about to earn NASA another first on the red planet.