BEE SAFETY IN ACADIANA

Will vote on propositions.

In the springtime bees are present now more than ever but what do you do if one flies up to you or makes a hive in your home?

News15 patsy douglas joins us live in studio with the answer.

Patsy--- you spoke with local beekeepers...how can we protect ourselves from bees this season?.

Reporter intro - well if a bee comes up to you, the instinct may be to swat it away but beekeepers around acadiana say being calm around bees is actaully the safest way to not get stung ..

Take pkg nat sound -- bee sound vo - spring....i's when we see the largest population of bees...nat sound sot - "do't swat at the bees , if you swat at the bees , bees are going to become aggressive"vo - as flowers start to bloom again....beekeepers are receiving numerous calls about bee -hives around resident' homes ..

Sot - "if you see a big ball of bees in a tree do't throw anything at them.

Do't disturb them ..

Call a beekeeper ,there is literally hundreds of bee keep that will gladly come out to that tree and capture those bees for free"bridge - beekeeper richard metkalf says after they expose the bees , the next step in the situation is vacuuming them into a modified cage so theyre not harmed ..

Sot - "do't try to spray them with any kind of poisons it creates more problems for them and for you , um because if a bee is dying and the're covered with poison , they have nothing to live for , they will become aggressive and try to sting .."sot - "if it stings you it dies.nats bee soundsvo - beekeeper, christie maloyed says a be's natural instinct is to try and save its own life ..

Sot: it wants to actually try to avoid that if at all possible.

They do't necessarily want to attack you.

The calmer you can be , the calmer they will be."

Pad !!

Reporter tag -*nods head ..

Now another safety tip is to not put soapy water on bees..

Metcalf says instead, just call a beekeeper to help you out ..in the studio patsy douglas news 15 to see more on how you can safely get a behive taken care