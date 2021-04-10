Decatur family grateful for federal program to reimburse COVID-19 funeral expenses

24.

A massive federal program to help families who's loved ones died of covid - is about to begin.

The federal emergency management agency will start taking applications for money to reimburse families for funeral expenses related to covid 19.

Waay 31's grace campbell shares with us how one person feels about this compensation.

Grace?

Allison underwoods grandfather, calvin underwood, died from the coronavirus back in november.

Funerals can be expensive.

So, allison says the reimbursement will help..

Allison underwood: "some people just can't afford to have a funeral even though they want to and they want to show how important their loved one is and have that traditional service based on their religion or whatever their preference is, they just can't afford it."

Allison underwood's grandfather, calvin underwood, was the post commander for the v-f-w in decatur.

The v-f-w told her family about the funeral expenses reimbersment.

Allison says she's thankful for both the v-f-w and fema.

"it means so much to me that fema is reaching out and helping in some aspect because so many people have been affected in the united states, fema will reimburse funeral expenses up to 9 thousand dollars, per person.

Allison underwood says no dollar amount will be able to bring back her grandfather though.

"for me personally, i don't think a price tag is going to change the way i feel about the loss that i've had."

But, she knows this will help not only her family but all those who've lost someone because of the virus.

A lot of people have died due to this pandemic, i think it'll impact so many people, so many people need help.

The pandemic has damaged so many sectors of our economic life, social life, everything, so the impact is tremendous."

To apply, you will need to submit an official death certificate, documents of the funeral expenses, and proof of any additional funds you received for funeral expenses.

Reporting live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.