WEB EXTRA: Memorial For Rapper DMX

A memorial to remember the rapper Earl "DMX" Simmons was set up in White Plains, New York on Friday (4/9).
Balloons, flowers, and candles were left by fans and mourners.
The rapper died on Friday, according to his record label, Def Jam Recordings.
