Justin Rose maintains narrow lead as Dustin Johnson bows out at Augusta

Justin Rose recovered from a poor start to claim a slender halfway lead in the 85th Masters as defending champion Dustin Johnson made an early exit at Augusta National.Rose was four shots clear following a brilliant 65 on a tough opening day when just two other players broke 70, but saw that advantage wiped out after covering his first 12 holes in three over.Three birdies in the next four holes took Rose back out in front and a second round of 72 kept the 2013 US Open champion in pole position in pursuit of a second major title.