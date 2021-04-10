hepatitis exposure at Roma's

The Health Department said the employee worked while they were infectious.

The Oneida County Health Department sent out an alert on Friday stating an employee at Roma's tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Says their was a hepatitis-a exposure at roma's in washington mills and in utica an employee tested positive and the health department says they worked while infectous the oneida county health department is sending out an alert to those who ate tomato pie on march 23rd through the 31st.

At either location.(but( if you were exposed on march 23-26 you are past the window you can be vaccinated..... and need to monitor for symptoms. if you ate tomato pie march 27-31... you can still get vaccinated.

There's a clinic tomorrow through tuesday in oneida county.

