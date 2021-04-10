Saint Francis Set to Square Off with Marian in Regular Season Finale

It's been a frustrating season to this point for Saint Francis football, but the Cougars will get a chance to take some of their anger out on their arch rival on Saturday.

Yeah, through no fault of its own, this spring season has not gone the way saint francis football hoped it would..covid-19 concerns have caused three of their seven games, including each of the last two, to be canceled..but tomorrow, u-s-f will finally get a chance to take out their frustrations on an opponent..and who better to do that to than your arch rival?the 11th ranked cougars will welcome #10 marian to the summit city on saturday..the cougs come in with a 2-1 record..they last played on march 20th..that was a thrilling 17-13 win at indiana wesleyan..marian, meanwhile, hasn't played in nearly a month..they too beat iwu back on march 13th, and they've been inactive ever since..this will be the first meeting between these two rivals since october of 2019..the knights have won each of their two games against u-s-f, but the cougs say they're not concerend with that heading into this matchup..

They'll kick things off at noon tomorrow out at bishop d'arcy