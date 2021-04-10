Comets welcome back fans

Year since a utica comets fan stepped foot inside the adirondack bank center for a game.

Tonight is homecoming.

Newschannel two's chelsea sherrod is live at the aud with the covid protocols in place.... and how many fans will be in attendance for the reunion.

Hi kristen, and hello to the most loyal hockey fans in central new york.

Today is the day that they've been waiting for.

After 394 days, comets fans will walk back into the adirondack bank center for what feels like the first time in forever.

But while the excitement to watch a-h-l games in person is the same, things are still very different.

In accordance with guidance from the state, the aud is filling up to 10% capacity - which is about 400 fans.

-- season ticket holders received early acces to purchase tickets, after that the general public were allowed to purchase tickets in "pod-style".

Pod style means only one group of about 2 to 6 people seated together in order to maintain social distancing.

-- after that, fans must follow this covid-19 testing protocol: in order to walk through thse doors, each person must show proof of either: - a negative p-c-r test taken within 72 hours of the game - a negative rapid test taken within 6 hours of the game - (or( proof of having fully completed the covid-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to the date of the game.

-- and after having completed all of those things, you can sit-back, relax and enjoy the show.

And as a welce- back tok -- all comets tickets this season are 45 dollar all-inclusive tickets meaning that your ticket will include food and drinks.

This isn't just a return for the fans, it's one for the comets too.

-- tonight utica is playing its first game since march 10 that was against their opponent tonight, the rochester americans tonight at 6, we'll have a more in-depth preview of this mathcup kristen, the comets did win their most recent game, so we'll see if they will keep the wins coming after this long hatius.

Time for a first look at the forecast.

Here's chief meteologist bill kardas in the