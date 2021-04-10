UAH Volleyball wins final game

UAH Volleyball advances to GSC series final
The Chargers defeated AUM in four sets to move on to the title game on Thursday.
In a year of sports unlike anyother -- sometimes schedules are weird ... tonight the uah chargers volleyball team wrapped up their season over a week after winning the g-s-c spring championship series ... the chargers went with a different look on the volleyball court in their final match friday -- with the departing seniors taking a step back -- that didnt seem to slow u-a-h at all the chargers were off and running with their new lineup -- molly presnell had a huge night .
A game high 18 kills .
Not hard to understand why when you see hits like that .
The chargers kept the pressure on -- leading in every statistical category thanks to big night from sabrina duncan .
Paris morris and shayla libby .
Uah takes the season closer three sets to one..finishing the the year seven
The Chargers defeated AUM in four sets to move on to the title game on Thursday.