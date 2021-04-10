UAH Volleyball wins final game

The team closed out the 2020-21 campaign with a win over the Trojans.

In a year of sports unlike anyother -- sometimes schedules are weird ... tonight the uah chargers volleyball team wrapped up their season over a week after winning the g-s-c spring championship series ... the chargers went with a different look on the volleyball court in their final match friday -- with the departing seniors taking a step back -- that didnt seem to slow u-a-h at all the chargers were off and running with their new lineup -- molly presnell had a huge night .

A game high 18 kills .

Not hard to understand why when you see hits like that .

The chargers kept the pressure on -- leading in every statistical category thanks to big night from sabrina duncan .

Paris morris and shayla libby .

Uah takes the season closer three sets to one..finishing the the year seven