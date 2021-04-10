The Stray Bullet Movie

The Stray Bullet Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A flasher confronts his ex employer, and in the process of flashing him accidentally ends up with a briefcase of cocaine.

Now, before he can even get some pants on, he's caught in a plot that propels him into a love story and drama he never expected.

This will lead to a shocking climax.

Along the way he'll meet porn stars, drug dealers, strange rappers, a girl with strange phobias, the happiest couple in the world and a man who makes himself blind in order to develop his super hero senses.

Guaranteed to be one of the oddest movies you've ever seen.

That's a promise!