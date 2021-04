Curtino Bros Movie

Curtino Bros Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A decadent lawyer, a mafia boss in retreat; a convict thirsty for revenge; a former orthodox Jew who runs a brothel, a failed clown, a Slovak criminal who dreams of fame and the Montecastro neighborhood as a backdrop, make up this violent and shattering comedy by Argentine director Julián Reboratti.

Director: Julián Reboratti