'No country has any business...': India's VP Naidu warns other nations on J&K

Vice President of India, M.

Venkaiah Naidu, delivered a clear warning to other nations on April 9.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, he said that the Union Territory is an integral part of India.

Stating that India has the capability to solve its own problems, he asked other nations to refrain from commenting on the J&K dispute or other Indian issus, and instead focus on their own domestic problems. Watch the full video for more.