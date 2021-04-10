6:30pm Herbie Booker Vigil 04.10.2021

THERE WAS A CANDLE-LIT VIGIL LAST NIGHT FOR HERBIE BOOKER...ONE OF THOSE THREE VICTIMS OF GUN VIOLENCE WHO DIED THIS WEEK.

At least 50 friends and family members of the 20-year-old gathered at m-l-k park to light candles and release balloons.

The victim's family says he was taken too soon.

Angela: i loved him more than i love myself and he loved everybody and even in the winburn area in this community..he wanted to get along and wanted everyone to get along together... and im so proud of that..so so proud" the vigil also served as a group prayer to try and end gun violence.