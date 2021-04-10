LIMESTONE COUNTY ORGANIZATION HELPS TO GET UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES VACCINATED

“We’re able to not only reach across denominational lines, but ethnic lines, you know, some city lines, you know, some neighborhood lines, and reach across all those lines and help just as many people as possible.”

The president of the limestone ministry coalition says they want to make sure everyone can get a chance to be vaccinated---espe cially the underserved communities.

Roderick hubbard is glad he can help pave the way and ease peoples minds when it comes to getting vaccinated.

Pkg: roderick hubbard: "i think seeing people like myself getting the vaccine, and people of other cultures and other communities, i think it's a good thing."

Roderick hubbard got his first dose of the pfizer vaccine on saturday.

The limestone ministry coalition partnered with athens limestone hospital to host the vaccine clinic.

They previously held a drive thru registration clinic to make sure there were no technological barriers.

The president of the coalition, keith shoulders, says it helped so many people.

Keith shoulders, president of limestone ministry coalition: "we're able to not only reach across denominational lines, but ethnic lines, you know, some city lines, you know, some neighborhood lines, and reach across all those lines and help just as many people as possible."

Rylan pendleton says he's thankful more diverse communities were part of this vaccine clinic.

Rylan pendleton: "it's a blessing that we have this opportunity.

I know a lot of african americans might feel scared to get the shot, and i can understand, but at this time it's important that we do."

Pendleton thinks this will start more conversations about getting vaccinated and encourage more people to get a covid shot.

Reporting in athens, grace campbell, waay 31 news.