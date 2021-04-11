BUSINESS OWNERS IN LINCOLN CO. ARE USED TO NO MASK MANDATE

This is the first weekend in Alabama since July without a state-wide mask mandate, but for our neighbors in Lincoln County, Tennessee they never had one at all.

Davis- "i guess it was about 50/50, some people would wear them, some people wouldn't."

Right now beautiful me boutique in downtown fayetteville tennessee doesn't require masks.

In fact, they never required them.

Davis- "we just left it up to the customers-- it was a personal preference."

Standup- i took a walk around the square in downtown fayetteville and only saw a couple of businesses with signs on the door that say they require masks.

Welch- "in general most people we're happy to come in with their mask on, if they didn't already have it on."

Karen welch, owner of kudzu antiques and gifts, told me they did require masks for some time.

Welch- "we had a few people that refused to put masks on and would not come in the shop and that's their choice, that's their right."

But she says she's glad the choice on whether to require masks in her store was up to her.

Welch- "we know our health, we know our risks, its our choice whether to put a mask on or not."

In lincoln county tennessee, sierra phillips, waay31 news.