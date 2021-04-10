Mask Decision Left Up To Costumers

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers heard from local businesses today about their plans with the mask mandate being lifted.

You're taking a live look at huntsville from the waay 31 air care systems sky cam network.

Just over an hour ago - alabama's statewide mask mandate was lifted after 8 months of being in place.

Now - the choice to require masks is up to business owners and individuals.

Waay-31's bridget divers heard from local businesses today about their plans.

Bridget.... the manager at drake's in huntsville said today it's up to the customer whether they wear a mask or not.

All staff will still be wearing their masks though because drake's wants to protect staff members from the virus.

On nicer days the restaurant can open up their garage doors and let in fresh air.

That's something the manager says has helped the restuarant be successful during the pandemic.

"the guests will be free to wear them if they want to or not.

We're not going to require them to do that.

It'll highly be recommended, but we won't require it.

And we used to do temperature checks, but we're also going to pull back on that as well."

Drake's along with the big ole ballpark fair at toyota field are encouraging people to mask up -- but all guests are not required to.

Live in madison county, bridget divers, waay-31 news.