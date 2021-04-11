Covid-19: India records biggest single-day spike in daily cases| Oneindia News

India has breached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India recorded 1,52,879 fresh cases in one of the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, taking the country's Covid tally reached over 1.33 crore cases.

839 deaths in the last 24 hour pushed the total death count to 1.69 lakh.

Active cases in the country have now crossed the 10 lakh-mark again after around six-and-half-months.

Five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala together account for 72.23 per cent of the total active cases.

