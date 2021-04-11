Number of fully vaccinated Hoosiers climbs close to 1.4 million

Counties in Northeast Indiana are reporting 109 new cases and one death as of Saturday.

The indiana department of health announced today that 1- thousand-380 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.that brings the number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 697-thousand-533.

To date, 12- thousand-733 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region, we're reporting 115 new covid cases and one death tonight.adams reporting 2 new cases.

Allen county reporting 69 new cases.

Huntington reporting 7 cases.

Jay county with 3 new cases and one death.

Noble with 7 new cases.

Steuben with 9.

3 in wabash.

5 in wells.

And 4 in whitley.

Over in ohio, paulding reporting one new case and van wert reporting 5 cases.

To stay up-to-date on the latest and best coronavirus coverage...log on to our website at w-f-f-t dot com.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

65-thousand-361 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

27-thousand- 63 hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.