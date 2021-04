COVID-19: Chennai's Marina beach deserted as new restrictions kick in

Amid sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government has shut all beaches in Chennai, Chengalpet and Kanchipuram districts for public on weekends and all government holidays starting from April 11.

The decision is taken to avoid mass gathering at beaches amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Marina beach in Chennai wore a deserted look during the weekend lockdown.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,618 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours, taking the number of active infections to 41,955.