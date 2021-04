Watch: Ex-King of Nepal attends Kumbh Mela, meets saints amid Covid worries

Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, the former King of Nepal, visited Uttarakhand's Haridwar to attend the Kumbh Mela.

He met many saints and seers and they were seen exchanging garlands.

The month-long religious fest is being held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many restrictions have been imposed on visitors, including an e-pass which can be procured after submitting documents like negative Covid test reports.

