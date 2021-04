The Nevers S01E02 Exposure

The Nevers 1x02 "Exposure" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Mundi takes a personal stake in tracking down Maladie; Amalia launches an investigation of her own; Lavinia Bidlow seeks to destigmatize the Touched at a society event; Hugo Swann enlists Augie to help monetize his illicit enterprise.