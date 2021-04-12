Skip to main content
Jaguars Claw the Mastodons on Rainy Sunday for Softball

The Purdue Fort Wayne softball team dropped its final game against IUPUI 7-4 on Sunday, April 11.

Others... ???switching gears to softball... raindy day for it out at purdue fort wayne... mastodons hosting iupui for what was supposed to be a doubleheader..???game one... jaguars rolling when we pick it up top of the sixth... already up 5-0 when rachel gregory smacks goes the other way with it... into the left center field gap... gregory rolls into second with a double...???couple batters later... lauren youngblood bounces one back up the middle... gregory comes in to score... that makes it a 7-0 lead for iupui...???lauren mcconnell would get out of the inning with a strikeout..

One of three on the day for her, but it's too little too late... ???jags go on to win this one 7-4..

Game two canceled due to rain..

