BUSINESSES ADJUST TO FIRST WEEKEND WITHOUT A MASK MANDATE IN MONTHS

This weekend was the first weekend without a state mask mandate since last July.

I headed to a huntsville coffee shop that right now is requiring customers wear a mask.

Baritas there tell me that since the state mask mandate expired, they've gotten more support from customers for keeping their own mask requirement.

Cox- "people have been nicer, we've had more people coming in thanking us about having the masks and stuff."

A busy sunday for old towne coffee shop.

Customers there tell me they don't mind putting a mask on inside.

Clark- "i think its chill, totally cool."

Staff tell me that most agree with the customer you just heard from-- but some aren't so happy with the rule.

Cox- "the biggest issue is people like to be irate and aggressive and like to yell."

But its important to the shop to mask up for now.

Kennamer- "for the health and safety of our baristas behind the counter who aren't fully vaccinated yet, and for our customer base some of them aren't vaccinated all the way yet and we have several with a health issue or in the elderly range."

I called around to businesses around huntsville-- most tell me they are requiring masks but some aren't.

