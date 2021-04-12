Bengaluru Municipal Corporation stepping up COVID testing from 60,000 to 1,00,000

With the surge of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a meeting with doctors and said that they had stepped up more on testing and vaccination and able to test people before who starts developing symptoms. Gaurav said, "Bangalore COVID cases have indeed risen sharply in the last few days.

This second appears to be way more infectious.

We are stepping up on the testing, where we find positive cases we are working on those places.

We are able to test the people before they starts developing the symptoms so that's possible for everybody to be tested.

We are stepping up the testing from 60,000 to 1,00,000 and vaccination from 35,000 to 70,000 everyday." Special Health Commissioner, Rajendra Cholan said, "As the numbers of cases are increasing, first thing is the bed availability and we had meeting with all the private hospitals and medical colleges.

Now, we have received sufficient beds and we are setting up COVID care centre in 28 constituencies of Bengaluru to facilitate more beds, approx 2500-3000 beds.