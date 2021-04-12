Huntsville Hospital unveils new vaccine scheduling app

This will make it easier for people to schedule a vaccine appointment.

It will soon get easier for you to schedule a covid vaccine appointment with huntsville hospital.

The hospital is releasing an app as early as today that will book you for an appointment at the hospital's john hunt park clinic.

Right now there are tens of thousands of people on huntsville hospital's waiting list.

If you're on that waiting list now - the hospital wants you to go ahead and get the app anyway.

You can stay on the waiting list if you'd like, but you might get vaccinated sooner if you schedule on the app.

Huntsville hospital adminsiters the pfizer vaccine.

Good thing, too.

Johnson and johnson's availability is expected to drop 85% this week!

The white house says issues at a baltimore production plant are behind the slow-down.

Johnson and johnson says they still expect to deliver 100 million doses by the end of may.

We reached out to the department of health on how the slow-down will affect alabama.

We are waiting to hear back.

Here in north alabama, kroger, walmart and publix pharmacies all have access to the johnson & johnson vaccine.

Most locations in our area are out of stock, though.

Live in huntsville, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.