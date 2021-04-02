Nearly 60,000 waiting for vaccine appointments

New at ten - as of today... there are nearly 60-thousand people on the waiting list for huntsville hospital's vaccination registration.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the hospital's operation staff about how they work to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine can get it.

This number is publicly available on huntsville hospital's website for all to see and is updated every day.

It's a big number.

But huntsville hospital officials say they're not discourage.

In fact, they say it only makes them happy.

Tracy doughty, senior vp of operations for huntsville hospital 2:04-2:15 "we think it's great as many people that want the vaccine are getting it.

We're doing about 2500 vaccines a week and we get about 5000 vaccines from the state per week," tracy doughty works in operations for huntsville hospital.

And he told me so far so good when it comes to vaccine distribution.

Tracy doughty, senior vp of operations for huntsville hospital 2:41-2:48 "every single vaccine that we get, we give it to somebody and we pull off our list from our website," even though there are 58- thousand people on the waiting list... doughty told me he believes the number may actually be closer to 40- thousand because people are going elsewhere to get the vaccine.

He also said there is no bias when it comes to giving them out either.

They made their specific categories for a reason... tracy doughty, senior vp of operations for huntsville hospital 3:01-3:07 "we do our best to pull equally from each bucket to make sure we get different people from all those different buckets," i asked doughty if we would have more locations added for vaccinations... even mass clinics.

He said right now... there's no need.

Tracy doughty, senior vp of operations for huntsville hospital 4:41-4:47 "currently today, we can handle everything we're doing at john hunt park.

If we get a huge influx of vaccines, then we definitely will," doughty did tell me they've asked the state for a larger batch of vaccines and if they get it... they may open another location... but so far so good.

Reporting live in hsv, alexis scott