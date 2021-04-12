CDC: COVID hospitalizations dropping, cases continue to rise

The CDC says COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. are dropping but confirmed cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.
That includes people in the 18 to 25 age group.
BEFORE THE END OF THE MONTH, ALL 50-STATES ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE COVID-19 SHOTS AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE AT LEAST 16-YEARS-OLD. PFIZER IS ASKING THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION TO EXPAND THE USE OF ITS VACCINE FOR CHILDREN BETWEEN 12-TO-15 YEARS OLD. "First of all, we need them to get the benefit of the vaccine but also it will help us reach herd immunity a lot faster if we don't just have to rely on adults all to be vaccinated." IF THE F-D-A APPROVES THE EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION -- IT WOULD BE THE ONL
People in Tupelo said it's not time to put the coronavirus behind us just yet.