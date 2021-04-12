Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Are Expecting Twins

On Sunday, Abby De La Rosa announced that she is expecting twin boys with Nick Cannon.

De La Rosa revealed the news on Instagram alongside photos and a video from her maternity shoot, which featured Cannon.

Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy.

I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels, Abby De La Rosa, via Instagram.

De La Rosa went on to wish for her boys to have the “strength” to “walk brave and boldly” like their father.

I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy … That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose, Abby De La Rosa, via Instagram.

She ended her caption with a sweet message of support, saying she and Cannon will “always be here for [them].” .

Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support … You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both, Abby De La Rosa, via Instagram.

De La Rosa previously hinted at Cannon being the father of her unborn children while deejaying for Club Tummy last month.

Her set for Club Tummy, the virtual party for pregnant women, took place in front of a logo for Cannon’s company, N’Credible Entertainment.