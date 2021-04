Watch: Mamata Banerjee banned from campaigning for 24 hrs | Bengal polls

The Election Commission placed a 24-hour campaign ban on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 12.

The poll body said that the Trinamool Congress chief had issued 'highly insinuating and provocative' remarks with the potential to cause breakdown of law and order.

Mamata can't campaign in any manner from 8 pm on April 12 to 8 pm on April 13.

