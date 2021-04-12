Salmond: Duke of Edinburgh would not have wanted extended national mourning

Alex Salmond has claimed the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed nothing more “than a good argument” and he would have not appreciated a week of national mourning.The former first minister of Scotland was speaking at an Alba campaign event in the Scottish capital despite opposing parties suspending their operations out of respect for Philip’s passing.
Daily politics briefing: April 12
The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 12 as a period of national mourning continues for the Duke of Edinburgh.