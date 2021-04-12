The Met Gala to Return With Two-Part Celebration

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday that it will be holding two in-person galas after last year’s cancellation.

.

The galas, an intimate one set for Sept.

13 and a larger event set for May 2, 2022, will launch the two-part exhibition.

The first exhibition, set to open Sept.

18, will be called “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and will “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”.

The second portion, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens May 5, 2022 and will explore fashion in collaboration with film directors.

Both exhibitions will close on Sept.

5, 2022