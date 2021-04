Palm Beach County students have other virtual options for next school year

That means distance learning options related to the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end.

Students in the School District of Palm Beach County will be returning to brick-and-mortar instruction next school year.

RETURN TO BRICK AND MORTINSTRUCTION NEXT SCHOOL YEAR&NOW PARENTS WHO AREN'T READYTO SEND THEIR CHILDREN BACK TOCLASS ARE CONSIDERING VIRTUASCHOOL.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL5'S MICHELLE QUESADA LOOKS ATTHE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.THE PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT HAS A VIRTUAL SCHOOLPROGRAM AND ENROLLMENT IS OPENNOW& ESSENTIALLY IT'S A K THRU12 VIRTUAL SCHOOL OPTION FORSTUDENTS WHERE STUDENTS SPEND5 TO 7 HOURS A DAY ON COURSEWORK - TAKING ALL OF THEIRCLASSES ONLINE.

NOSIMULTANEOUS TEACHINGTEACHERS IN THAT PROGRAM AREDISTRICT EMPLOYEES TEACHINONLY VIRTUALLY.

PKG PRESIDENTOF THE PALM BEACH COUNTYCLASSROOM TEACHER'SASSOCIATION JUSTIN KATZ SAYSHE KNOWS THE DISTRICT WILL BEEXPANDING ITS VIRTUAL SCHOOLPROGRAM AS A RESULT OFINCREASED DEMAND.

FULL TIMEPALM BEACH VIRTUAL SCHOOL ISAVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS IN THESCHOOL DISTRICT..

WHILEFLORIDA VIRTUAL SCHOOL ISONLINE SCHOOL BUT FOR STUDENTSACROSS THE STATE& BOTH AONLINE PUBLIC SCHOOL OPTIONS.STUDENTS IN PALM BEACH VIRTUALSCHOOL STILL TAKE STANDARDIZTESTING, STILL RECEIVE A HIGHSCHOOL DIPLOMA UPONCOMPLETION, BUT ALL OF THECOURSE WORK AND INSTRUCTION ISDONE ONLINE.

KATZ SAYS IT'LIKELY THAT SOME TEACHERS MAYALSO WANT TO SWITCH TO THEVIRTUAL SCHOOL WITHIN THEDISTRICT& KATZ 3:35 SOMEENJOYED IT AND THEY GOT A LOOF THE EXPERIENCE AND THE NEWTECHNOLOGY AND NEW SOFTWARETHAT THEY WERE TRAINED ON ANDTHEIR MAIN GRIPE WASN;T SOMUCH THAT THEY WERE DOINGVIRTUAL ITS THAT THEY WEREDOING IT SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH ALIVE AUDIENCE IN CLASS AND AVIRTUAL AUDIENCE TAG: THE PALMBEACH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTIS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANUPDATE ON WHAT THE NEXT SCHOOLYEAR WILL LOOK LIKE INCLUDINGOPTIONS FOR PARENTS WHO WANTTO SWTICH TO VIRTUAL SCHOOL.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INLEARNING MORE ABOUT VIRTUALSCHOOL - WE HAVE LINKS ON OUWEBSITE WPTV DOT.

