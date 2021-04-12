Kids at Particular Risk of Spreading Variants

WAAY-31's Olivia Schueller spoke to an infectious disease specialist to learn what is causing more young people to be hospitalized.

Has the night off.

Doctors are seeing an increase in coronavirus complications in young people.

Many in that group are not eligible to get vaccinated.

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to an infectious disease specialist to learn what is causing more young people to be hospitalized.

The u-k variant is the most dominant strain of the coronavirus right now.

It spreads easily among people..

And it's here in alabama viral particles in a childs respitory track can make it easier for the virus to spread, person to person.

The greater amount of adolscents who have the coronavirus, means there could be a higher risk of medical complications.

For example, one person, the original virus we say one person can transfer to three people.

Now it's one person transmit to five or six people.

So that makes it more common to see infections.

Pfizer asked the f-d-a to authorize the vaccine for children 12 to 15-years-old, of course this would mean fewer adolescents would be able to transmit the virus to others if they're vaccinted.

The state health officer said possibly in two to three weeks the pfizer vaccine could be available for adolescents.

Reporting live in huntsville olvia schueller waay 31 news.