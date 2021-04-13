5pm Andy Beshear Vaccine Goal to Lift Restrictions 04.12.2021

GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR HAS ANNOUNCED HOW MANY VACCINATIONS IT WILL TAKE TO LIFT COVID RESTRICTIONS IN THE STATE.

The governor says he'll lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once two-and-half million kentuckians have received at least their first shot.

He says the state is about 900,000 vaccinations short of reaching that goal.

He made the announcement in louisville today during the opening of a massive vaccination site... where the goal is to vaccinate 200,000 kentuckians at the location in the next seven weeks.

governor andy beshear (d) kentucky "if you are a restaurant, a bar, a store, a public pool, a country club, a grocery, a funeral home, a wedding venue, a concert hall, a museum, if you put on festivals, if you are a distillery, this is what you have been waiting for a clear number and a clear goal to hit."

today the governor reported 270 new cases...bringing the total to 433,352.

There were seven new deaths.

The number of people who've died since the pandemic hit is now 6,257.

The positivite rate is up from yesterday...coming in at 3-point-1-6 percent.

