Vaccine Protests in KY

Will run until 5:30.... protesters gathering outside the kentucky governor's mansion on tuesday.

The group is upset - over governor beshear's announcement that most restrictions will be lifted -- when the state reaches 2.5 million first dose vaccinations.

That would be roughly 75- percent of the state's adult population.

The crowd stood outside the mansion -- calling team kentucky's goal the equivalent of a vaccine mandate.

"i am here because of government overreach from them.

He thinks he can give us our freedoms. our freedoms are inalienable and he can say, you do this, you get your freedoms back.

They're our freedoms. organizers say -- another protest is scheduled for this sunday at the capitol building.

Currently -- nearly one- point-six million kentuckians have