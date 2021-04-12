Kentucky to End Most COVID-19 Restrictions Once 2.5M Residents Vaccinated

Beshear - once 2-point-5 million kentuckians receive their first covid-19 shot - he will lift most restrictions within the state.... the governor challenging the state this morning - as another major vaccine site opens up in louisville.... if the goal is reached - kentucky social distancing rules will be lifted - as well as curfews at bars and restaurants.... but the mask mandate will still stay in place - until more children are vaccinated - and the*so- called variants - are under control.... this is a challenge that directly ties the number of kentuckians that get vaccinated to the end of most capacity restrictions we have put in place today that we have implemented to protect kentuckians as of today - the state health department says - one-point- five million kentuckians have gotten their first shot....