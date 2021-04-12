Kentucky to End Most COVID-19 Restrictions Once 2.5M Residents Vaccinated

According to Gov.
Beshear, once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, most restrictions will be lifted throughout the entirety of the state.
Beshear - once 2-point-5 million kentuckians receive their first covid-19 shot - he will lift most restrictions within the state.... the governor challenging the state this morning - as another major vaccine site opens up in louisville.... if the goal is reached - kentucky social distancing rules will be lifted - as well as curfews at bars and restaurants.... but the mask mandate will still stay in place - until more children are vaccinated - and the*so- called variants - are under control.... this is a challenge that directly ties the number of kentuckians that get vaccinated to the end of most capacity restrictions we have put in place today that we have implemented to protect kentuckians as of today - the state health department says - one-point- five million kentuckians have gotten their first shot....
Beshear says we have enough vaccines on hand to make big inroads toward our goal of herd immunity to lift capacity limits.
GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR HAS ANNOUNCED HOW MANY VACCINATIONS IT WILL TAKE TO LIFT COVID RESTRICTIONS IN THE STATE.