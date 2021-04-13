Komets in third in West after 2-2 week

After a thrilling overtime win Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum over the Indy Fuel, the Komets now sit in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 16-7-3-1 and a winning percentage of .667.

Evening everyone...well hopefully all you komets' fans heart rates have slowed down a bit since sunday's thrilling win over indy...in case you missed it..

The k's scored with just 20 seconds left to force overtime before winning just minutes in to the extra period...the win capped off a 2-2 week for the k's in which they played four games in five days...the orange and black are now just over halfway in to their season...and with plenty of hockey still in front of them..

Things are looking good..they're third in the western conference as of now..

And they have certainly seemed to gel as a group... although there's definitely some things they want to get better at down the stretch... the k's are back in action in the jungle on friday against wheeling..

They'll visit indy on saturday and