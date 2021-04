Cincinnati Country Day's 'Bent Toward Justice' museum opens

THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYDSPARKED PROTESTS ACROSS THECOUNTRY AND HERE IN THE TRI-STATE.

BUT SCHOOL WASN'T INSESSION AT THETIME.SO TEACHERS AT CINCINNATICOUNTRY DAY SCHOOL WANTED TOMAKE SURE STUDENTS COULD LEARNABOUT CIVIL RIGHTS, EQUALITYAND JUSTICE.THAT'S PART OF WHAT INSPIRED"THE BENT TOWARD JUSTICEMUSEUM."THE MUSEUM OPENEDTODAY - AND IT FEATURESCONTRIBUTIONS FROM STUDENTS OFALL GRADE LEVELS.Dr. Marygrace Tyrrell//HistoryteacherThe museum is an opportunityfor our students to sharetheir family stories withotherstudents.a big contribution of everyproject is just not thehardships and enequities, butit was really aobut how we arecarrying this movement forwardin positive action."THERE ARE TWO COMPONENTS OFTHE MUSEUM - AN IN-PERSON ANDA VIRTUAL COLLECTION.

SOMETOPICS INCLUDE WHY COLINKAEPERNICK ISN'T PLAYINGFOOTBALL ANYMORE, AUTHORS OFTHE HARLEM RENAISSANCE ANDWOMEN'S INFLUENCES ON SOCIETYWITHOUT SUFFERAGE.

YOU CANREAD MORE ABOUT THE MUSEUMRIGHT NOW - ON WCPO-DOT-COM.