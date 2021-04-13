Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri

Navratri, festival of goddess Durga commenced from April 13 and will end on April 22, witnessed devotees in large numbers at the temples.

Morning aarti was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple.

Temple has been closed for general public in view of rising COVID cases in national capital.

In Varanasi, Devotees thronged Durga temple in large numbers to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of navratri.

The festival, which falls during the spring season every year, is considered auspicious among various communities in the country.

Navratris always begin with the ritual of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana.

Devotees of the Goddess Supreme Durga, observe a fast for nine consecutive days and pray for health, forgiveness, and prosperity.

It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, and is also known as Rama Navratri.