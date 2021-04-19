People of Poonch set an example of Communal Harmony, celebrate Baisakhi together

India leaves the entire world awestruck with its ability to be home to a number of different cultures and religions and imbibe them peacefully.

During a number of occasions, people of various castes and communities could be seen gathered under one roof as a mark of brotherhood and bonhomie among them.

A similar scene was witnessed in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir where people of different religious communities came together to be a part of Baisakhi celebrations at Nangali Sahib Gurudwara.

Devotees of all faiths gathered at this Gurudwara in Poonch and offered their prayers to mark the auspicious occasion.

As food plays a major role in uniting different faiths, a community kitchen or langar was also organised in which devotees of different faiths and backgrounds sat together and enjoyed the meal.

This year as Baisakhi, Ramadan and Navratri fell on the same day; an even more secular picture of our country was witnessed.

It is due to events and occasions like these that citizen of different castes and communities get a chance to come closer and learn about the traditional heritage of various cultures.