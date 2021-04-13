Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

11pm Tennessee High School Shooting 04.12.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
INVESTIGATORS SAY IT WAS A STUDENT WHO SHOT AT OFFICERS THIS AFTERNOON AT A KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL.

Police say someone called them about someone who was possibly armed.

Officers found the student in a bathroom and ordered him out...but he didn't come out.

Instead, investigators say he started shooting at them.

Police fired back and killed him.

An officers was also shot...in the leg ...and taken into surgery.

The district says the school will be closed for two days.

