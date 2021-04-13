Military exercise Shantir Ogrosena ends; Indian Army chief attends closing ceremony

Shantir Ogrosena, multinational military exercise, concluded in Bangladesh on April 12.The armed forces of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka participated in the exercise.

Observers from the US, UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia also participated.

The multilateral UN-mandated counterterrorism exercise was held from April 4-12.

The Indian Army contingent that participated comprised of 30 personnel.

Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane attended the closing ceremony of the exercise.

The Army chief also interacted with the members of the Indian Army contingent.

