COVID-19: CM Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to cancel the upcoming CBSE examinations in order to curb the widespread of COVID-19.
Sharing figures of national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that alone in Delhi, around 6 lakh aspirants are going to write the CBSE exams and nearly 1 lakh teachers will be involved for conducting it which might make it a breeding ground for dreadful virus.
CM Kejriwal said, '6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it.
These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona.
Children's lives and health is very important to us.
I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams.'