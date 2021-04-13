The dad, Antonio Salvador, in the room of the hospital Gregorio Maranon, in Madrid, Spain, April 2021. (Hospital Gregorio Marano

A 39-year-old man went under the knife for a long-awaited heart transplant at the same moment his first son was born.Antonio Salvador was with his wife, Ana Maria Gonzalez, in the delivery ward of Madrid's Gregorio Maranon Hospital this March when the call he had waited years for finally came through.(Hospital Gregorio Maranon/Real Press)