COVID-19: 65% percent of cases below 45 years of age: CM Kejriwal

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that around 65% of the total COVID-19 patients are below 45 years of age.

He appealed to youths to step out only when it is necessary following all COVID protocols.

'This wave is very dangerous and youth, children are getting affected the most.

As per the data of last 10-15 days, around 65% of the total COVID patients are below 45 years.

Therefore I would like to appeal to the youth to step out only when necessary following all COVID protocols,' said CM Kejriwal during a press conference on April 13.