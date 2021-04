PM welcomes vaccine achievement; urges public caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that it is “great” that JCVI groups 1-9 have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the UK, and adds that the drop in deaths and infections has been “overwhelmingly” due to the lockdown rather than the vaccine rollout.

Report by Jonesia.

