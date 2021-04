Punjab woman's bizarre petition 'Price Harry promised marriage' dismissed by court| Oneindia News

Social media users couldn’t be more amused after a petitioner moved Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking legal action against UK’s Prince Harry for allegedly not fulfilling his promise to marry her.

Prince Harry trended on the internet after the bizarre petition came up for hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the petitioner sought an arrest warrant against the Duke of Sussex.

